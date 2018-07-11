ThedaCare expands in-network healthcare access

Open enrollment for the 2019 Health Insurance Marketplace runs from Nov. 1 to Saturday, Dec. 15. ThedaCare is announcing expanded coverage that provides in-network access to ThedaCare providers and services in a total of nine counties, including two additional counties for 2019.

The Health Insurance Marketplace serves people who do not have insurance through their employer, Medicare, Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), or another source that provides qualifying coverage.

“ThedaCare is working to ensure those living in the communities we serve, who are seeking healthcare coverage on the Marketplace, understand their options to in-network access and expert, local care,” said Bill Mann, Senior Vice President, Managed Care.

New for the 2019 enrollment period, residents of Waupaca and Waushara Counties will have in-network access to ThedaCare providers and services; both employed and affiliated providers through Common Ground Healthcare Cooperative. These two counties are in addition to the coverage that was available last year.

Continuing for 2019, residents of Calumet, Fond du Lac, Outagamie, Shawano and Winnebago Counties will have continuing in-network access to ThedaCare providers and services; both employed and affiliated providers by choosing Common Ground Healthcare Cooperative.

Those living in Marquette and Green Lake counties have the option to choose Quartz Health Plan with in-network, ThedaCare providers and services.

Enrollment resources for residents: Healthcare.gov website at www.healthcare.gov; Partnership Community Health Center at www.partnershipchc.org; Appointments are also avail-able Tuesdays in Oshkosh and Thursdays in Waupaca; United Way at www.unitedwayfoxcities.org or Call 2-1-1.