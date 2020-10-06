Returning to the workplace

Wisconsinites are begin-ning to return to work in offices, factories, restaurants and other workplaces. Some people are returning with feelings of relief, others with feelings of concern and still others are somewhere in between.

“Our lives are likely going to be different for the foreseeable future,” said Catherine Langdon, Licensed Professional Counselor at ThedaCare Behavioral Health in Menasha. “That means you will need to continue to make changes in how you live, work and play.”

Most importantly, Lang-don recommends following the guidelines offered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and/or state and local health agencies and medical professionals to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

ThedaCare asks com-munity members to continue practicing safe behaviors by:

Practice good hygiene, including hand washing and sanitizing.

Avoid touching your face.

Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces, including mobile devices.

Remain 6 feet apart from others and wear a mask or face covering if you must go out.

“Additionally, being aware of the level of viral activity in your area – or any area you may have to travel to – is a good practice to follow and can help you establish what activities you will feel comfortable being involved with,” Langdon said. “You should understand your comfort zone and the level of risk or social contact and interaction with which you feel safe.”

Next, Langdon said you need to recognize that each job is different and varies on level of risk, adding you should find a way to cope with any possible uncomfortable situations.

She offered some coping suggestions, including devel-oping distress tolerance, which is learning to manage uncomfortable situations that you have limited ability to change.

“Distress tolerance doesn’t mean you have to pretend the situation doesn’t bother you,” she explained. “Acknowledge that it bothers you and then figure out how you are going to be okay with the distress you are feeling.”

She noted the acronym ACCEPTS, from Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), describes some distress tolerance skills one can use to distract their mind and reduce their stress:

A – Activities – engage in a hobby, watch a movie, read a book, go for a walk or a bike ride; do something to be active.

C – Contributing – Make food for a neighbor, volunteer to help a cause, sew facemasks. Help a cause or a person.

C – Comparisons – Think of a time you experienced something worse and consider how you reacted and survived.

E – Emotions – Create an opposite emotion to what you’re feeling. If you’re sad, watch a funny movie, do something that gives you happiness. For example, most people laugh when they watch videos of laughing babies or baby animals.

P – Push Away – Push away negative or unhelpful thoughts. Write them down on a paper and then crumple up the paper and throw it away.

T – Thoughts – Focus on non-emotional thoughts. Distract your mind from your thoughts by writing down all the words to a favorite song, write down the names of all the birds or animals that start with a certain letter of the alphabet. Do something that preoccupies your mind that is not an emotion.

S – Sensations – Hold onto an ice cube and feel the sensation of feeling cold. Take a cold or warm shower and feel the water washing over you. Smell a pleasant scent from flowers, soaps or lotions.

Another coping strategy Langdon recommended is radical acceptance.

“Radical acceptance is saying, ‘I don’t like the situation the way it is. I wish it was different but I accept that I can’t change it’,” she explained. “It is recognizing that other people feel differently or that circumstances require you to do something out of your comfort zone. You still get to acknowledge that it makes you uncomfortable.”

She recommends prac-ticing self-soothing by using your five senses to help relieve stress:

Vision – go for a walk somewhere nice and pay attention to the sights.

Hearing – play some enjoyable music or listen to sounds of nature.

Touch – take a warm bath, wrap yourself in a soft blanket or get a massage.

Taste – eat a small treat or drink warm tea.

Smell – enjoy the scent of flowers, a perfume or essential oil that you like.

Another strategy Langdon suggested is coping ahead, which involves visualizing situations that may cause you stress and plan ahead for how you are going to appropriately address those conflicts.

She used the example of a person working in customer service at a sales counter where a customer may be standing closer than you are comfortable with or someone refuses to wear a mask when that’s the store or company policy.

“If you ask them to step back or put on a mask, they might respond negatively; how are you going to deal with that situation appropriately?” she explained.

Langdon suggested em-ployees who anticipate they might face such situations should talk with their supervisors about how to handle the situation and learn what they recommend and whether you have their support to diplomatically and respectfully ask the person to follow the posted guidelines.

“Knowing you have support from leaders can give you confidence,” she said. “Being direct, unemotional, and respectful will be very important. Arguing is not effective. You may want to actually practice what you might say in such a situation.”

Langdon added being emotional is not bad, feeling emotions is not bad. Sometimes emotions can be a barrier to effective communication, so it’s important to keep emotions in check in challenging situations.

For those feeling significant stress about returning to work, Langdon recommends reaching out for help. She noted the National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI) has chapters in the Fox Valley for peer-to-peer support and The Center for Suicide Awareness offers the HOPELINE – 741741 – as an option for anyone experiencing mental or emotional distress. “That number is a text line, and anyone is welcome to reach out. Simply text something like, ‘I need help’ or ‘I’m stressed,’ and a trained specialist will respond to you. Workers are available 24/7 on that helpline. It is not showing weakness to ask for help.”

Langdon also offered some practical tips for preparing to return to the workplace. She suggested considering what your new normal workday routine is going to look like. She recommends practicing your work preparation routine a few days before actually going back to work.

“If you haven’t been working, you have likely lost your normal get-ready-for-work routine or, if you’ve been working from home, your routine has become very different,” she said. “Get up at the time you previously did to get ready for work and engage in doing your hair/make-up or shaving, and getting dressed, but perhaps budget a little extra time because you’re out of the routine. Lay out your clothes the night before. If your routine includes getting kids off to daycare, engage them in practice runs as well as they’ve likely fallen out of the normal routine, too.”

She added that many workplaces might be doing health screenings when employees arrive, so it may be good to arrive earlier than you previously did to allow for that experience.

Langdon noted that masks might be required at many workplaces.

“Masks are likely going to be part of the ‘new normal’ for a while, so that may change how you do some activities,” she said. “It certainly is going to affect face-to-face communication as it is harder to gauge how someone is reacting to comments when you can’t see all of their face.”

Langdon also observed that most workplaces likely will be engaging in more cleaning and sanitizing to reduce the risk of the spread of the COVID-19 virus. She said that might make people feel more confrontable.

Langdon added that it’s good to realize that just because you have been staying home, others haven’t.

“For example, there’s a lot of road construction happening in the Fox Valley area,” she said. “If you haven’t driven to your workplace recently, maybe make a practice drive to make sure your route isn’t disrupted. Don’t cause yourself undue stress by being late for work.”

She also suggests engaging in some self-care while en route to work.

“Listen to your favorite music, a podcast or audio book,” she said. “Stop and get a coffee at a drive-thru if you enjoy that. Do things that help prepare you and bolster your coping skills for a work situation that may be more stressful than you are previously used to experiencing.”

Lastly, Langdon noted that not everyone is being called back to work, and that can create difficult situations.

“If you have been called back but another coworker hasn’t, it’s important to be sympathetic to their worries and concerns,” she said. “You don’t have to feel guilty. Instead be sympathetic with them and understand they may have significant stress. Try not to contribute to their stress.”

Langdon suggested for all of us to be patient with one another.

“This is a challenging time; adjusting to new workplace rules and procedures takes time and understanding,” she said. “Now is a good time for everyone to practice a little extra self care, have a little extra patience and recognize that everyone is experiencing more stress. It’s a time to be a responsible citizen in the community to help protect the vulnerable members of the population. We are all in this together and we will come through this together, especially if we respect one another’s thoughts, opinions and feelings.”