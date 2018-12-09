Personalized medicine offers options for cancer care

It can be tough for patients to keep up with all the changes in health care, particularly when it comes to cancer treatment options. While these options continue to proliferate, patients and providers still face multiple challenges in terms of optimal care. Everyone is unique, after all, and a treatment plan for one person may not be the best for another.

Thomas Klinkham-mer, MD, is a hematologist and oncologist with ThedaCare Cancer Care in Appleton and Berlin.

If you are diagnosed with cancer, treatment is decided based on a number of factors: Where the cancer started, the extent of its spread, your state of medical health based on your age and other health problems, what treatment options currently exist, and an understanding relationship between you and your physician. That relationship can be key to your care.

