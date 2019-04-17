Mom, daughters, and daughter-in-law share a passion for caregiving

From the time Holly Gunderson was in kindergarten, she told people she was going to be a nurse. Now, 30-plus years after earning her nursing degree, she’s still immersed in that career and continues caring for people.

Little did she know she’d also become the matriarch of a foursome of nurses in her family—or that all four would work together at the same hospital for a time.

“It was quite a unique situation with all four of us working together as nurses,” said Holly Gunderson. “It was a special experience for our family.”

In the past year, Holly’s daughters, Katie and Janna Gunderson, earned nursing degrees, joining their mom and sister-in-law, Angie Gunderson, as nurses at various ThedaCare facilities. While Katie and Janna were in nursing school, they were certified nursing assistants (CNAs) at ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose, where their mom has worked since 1998 and Angie since 2006.

“For me it was gratifying to watch Katie and Janna interact with people; to see how wonderfully they cared for patients and watch them grow in their nursing abilities,” said Holly. Angie noted that the foursome sometimes worked the same shifts, on the same days. “It was easy to delegate work to them, we separated work from family,” said Holly. “We all knew what we had to do individually.”

