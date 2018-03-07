Holiday medical service available 24/7 If you need care, doctors and nurses are standing by

The ThedaCare Medical Centers in Berlin and Wild Rose hope residents, their families, and friends enjoy a fun-filled holiday week as our nation celebrates its independence. But should a health problem arise, quality health care is available 24 hours, seven days a week. At ThedaCare Medical Center-Berlin and ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose, the hospitals’ emergency rooms are always available. Both hospitals support a fully staffed team of doctors and nurses who specialize in emergency medical procedures. From a sprained ankle to a possible stroke, the emergency teams at both sites are prepared to provide the best possible medical care locally. In addition to its emergency services, ThedaCare Medical Center-Berlin also had office hours at its Walk-In Clinic from 8 am to noon on July 4 at the hospital. ThedaCare Medical Cen-ter-Berlin and ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose partner closely with local emergency medical services, ThedaStar air medical, and ThedaCare Regional Medical Centers in Neenah and Appleton to provide a coordinated approach to trauma, stroke, and cardiac care.

