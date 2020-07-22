Don’t delay cancer screenings

When the coronavirus pandemic began in early spring, health care systems across the country made necessary adjustments to operations and services. One step included the temporary deferment of non-urgent essential surgeries, primary care and other specialties and diagnostics. To address the health needs of our communities in May, ThedaCare resumed select services that have previously been deferred.

Health systems nation-wide continue to urge people to seek medical care when necessary, including emergency care, wellness exams and screenings.

The National Cancer Institute (NCI) has released information about the pandemic’s impact to cancer care. Reported in the journal Science, the NCI predicts the number of people who will die from breast or colon cancer will increase by as many as 10,000 in the next decade because of the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on cancer care. NCI experts say the pandemic could potentially cause delayed diagnoses of cancer.

Yazhini Vallatharasu, MD, an oncologist and hema-tologist at the ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center agreed with the NCI’s observation.

“It is vitally important that people follow through on receiving regular cancer screenings, such as colonoscopies, mam-mograms and skin cancer examinations,” she said. “People who are not having regular checkups or regular cancer screenings run the risk of missing the development of a new cancer at early stages, which may impact their health for years to come.”

Dr. Vallatharasu stressed that people should not be hesitant to contact their doctor if they have a change in their health status.

“The COVID-19 pan-demic is far from over and we must learn to manage our health while doing our best to protect ourselves from the virus,” she said. “That also means we should be proactive in our own care. Do not brush off changes in your health and avoid seeing your medical provider because of the pandemic. Continue to be aware of your body, and if you have changes that you question, call your primary care provider and talk with them about your concern.”

Experts recommend speaking with your provider about your risk for cancer and develop the best screening plan for you. The American Cancer Society offers these screening recommendations.

For breast cancer:

Women ages 40 to 44 should have the choice to start annual breast cancer screening with mammograms (x-rays of the breast) if they wish to do so.

Women age 45 to 54 should get mammograms every year.

Women 55 and older should switch to mam-mograms every 2 years, or can continue yearly screening.

Some women, because of their family history, a genetic tendency, or certain other factors, should be screened with MRIs along with mammograms. (The number of women who fall into this category is very small.) Talk with a health care provider about your risk for breast cancer and the best screening plan for you.

For colon and rectal cancer and polyps:

For people at average risk for colorectal cancer, the American Cancer Society recommends starting regular screening at age 45.

If you’re in good health, you should continue regular screening through age 75.

Dr. Vallatharasu noted that people should feel confident coming to ThedaCare clinics and hospitals. ThedaCare has gone to great lengths to make facilities safe so we can provide care for patients and families, including:

Anyone who enters a ThedaCare facility will be required to wear a mask.

Patients will be asked to maintain six feet social distancing from all other patients.

ThedaCare physicians, nurses, caregivers, support staff and infectious disease experts continue to stay informed with the latest information and treatment protocols.

ThedaCare continues to care for COVID-19 patients at our respiratory care clinics.

Everyone will be asked a series of screening questions about any possible exposure to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and if they have any symptoms – cough, fever, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell or problems with vomiting or diarrhea. If those symptoms are present, the appointment should be rescheduled.

Everyone will have their temperature checked; either via an ear probe or forehead scan, or in some cases, via an oral check.

Visitors will be limited to minimize the risk of exposure.

“ThedaCare is very con-scientious about protecting our patients and families from COVID-19,” said Dr. Vallatharasu. “I want the community to be comfortable coming to the hospitals and clinics. They are probably some of the safest places to be because of all the precautions we are taking every day.”

She noted that team members at the Regional Cancer Center work with patients to determine a treatment plan that is best for their specific situation.

“Our care teams are committed to cancer care, with the patient at the center of all care,” said Dr. Vallatharasu. “There is a high level of commitment here at ThedaCare. We are fortunate to have state-of-the-art equipment and physicians who are highly experienced, offering the best care possible. That includes care at the Regional Cancer Center in Appleton and also in Neenah, Oshkosh and our outlying locations in Berlin, New London, Shawano and Waupaca.”

Dr. Vallatharasu also noted that many times, the first step in a cancer diagnosis happens at a wellness visit with your primary care provider, so it is important to make those appointments a priority.

“Many times we see patients after they are referred to us by their primary care provider,” she said. “We encourage people to go in for those yearly visits to ensure any health concerns are addressed.”