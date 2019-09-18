Women of the World to perform Oct. 6 at McComb/Bruchs Performing Arts Center

The international a cappella ensemble, Women of the World, will be at Wautoma’s McComb/Bruchs Performing Arts Center on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. The performance is sponsored by Adams-Columbia Electric Cooperative, Heid Music, Linda & Tim Fruedenthal, The Berlin Journal, Wautoma Lions Club, Wautoma Kiwanis Club, WDUX Radio, and Wisconsin Public Radio.

This award-winning quartet journeys through the music of Africa, South America, Asia, and Europe through chants, storytelling, dance, percussion, and improvisation. The ensemble began in 2008 and features Ayumi Ueda, Annette Philip, Debo Ray, and Giorgia Renosto. They have since toured North America and Asia as musical ambassadors of peace and unity and received numerous awards and accolades, including the 2017 World Champions at the International A Cappella competition OPEN by Varsity Vocals at Carnegie Hall in NYC.

Through their work, Women of the World created a stir in the community, receiving support from renowned artists, such as Grammy-award winning maestro, Bobby McFerrin. They went on to share the stage with African vocal icon, Angelique Kidjo, and the Boston Pops Orchestra led by maestro conductor Keith Lockhart.

Women of the World continues to serve as cultural ambassadors of peace and unity through music and has delighted audiences at venues like Carnegie Hall, Blue Note Jazz Club, Boston Symphony Hall, the Kennedy Center, The Apollo Theater, as well as through collaborations with the United Nations, amongst others.

Once described by the New York Times as, “seamless, in six different languages,” Women of the World aims to unite musicians from across the world in a common creative platform for exploring the cultures and traditions of all.

Tickets to the show area available at the McComb/Bruchs Performing Arts Center, located at 514 S. Cambridge Street, Wautoma. The box office is staffed two weeks before the performance, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., beginning Monday, Sept. 23 and four hours before the performance on Sunday, Oct. 6. The box office will also be open on Tuesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. throughout the season. Ask box office volunteers about adding a dinner ticket to Moose Inn Supper Club to you purchase for an extra charge.

Tickets may also be ordered anytime by phone at 920-787-2189 or toll-free at 888-987-2189 or on their website at www.MccombBruchsPac.com Visa, Discover, and MasterCard are accepted. Group and student discounts are available. For more information, follow the PAC on Facebook or Instagram.