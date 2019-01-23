Wild Rose Community Band prepares to kick off third season of music

It’s officially known as the Wild Rose Community Band, but its membership stretches way beyond the boundaries of Wild Rose. The current roster includes members from Wautoma, Waupaca, Westfield, Wild Rose, Poy Sippi, Pine River, Coloma, and Neshkoro, with guests joining in from other places as well.

The band’s roster continues to grow, with members ranging from students to retirees. The band’s leaders want to make it clear that there will always be room for more musicians. Many of the original members were happily surprised to learn that they could still play their instruments, even though it may have been several decades since they had tried.

Membership is free and the band will even help musicians rent instruments where needed. Rehearsals are held 6:30-8 p.m. each Thursday evening at the Wild Rose High School. Please contact Kaci Koltz (920-647-0209 or kaci@koltz.com) or Chuck Brownlow (920-851-0271 or brownlowod@gmail.com) for more information.

The band is kicking off its third season with a concert at the Wild Rose Area School District Auditorium on Sunday, April 14 at 2 p.m. The concert will last just over an hour and will feature a wide range of music, from show tunes to marches. There will be no admission charge, though the band will be seeking free will offerings to offset their expenses, including music, instrument rentals, etc.

Additional concerts are planned for later in the spring, as well as the band’s third appearance at Wild Rose Days, second appearance at the Waushara County Fair, and third appearance at the Wisconsin Veterans Home bandstand in King in mid-September.

As many people agree that music is magic, and the Wild Rose Community Band continues to echo that theme each time it rehearses and certainly each time it performs a concert.