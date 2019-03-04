Wild Rose Community Band postpones April concert

The Wild Rose Community Band has postponed their April 14 concert, which was scheduled to be held at the Wild Rose High School Auditorium. A significant number of musicians have not yet returned to rehearsals from their winter activities, so the band’s first concert will be rescheduled for later in the spring.

Please watch the Waushara Argus for an-nouncements of upcoming concerts. The Band will again be playing Friday evening at Wild Rose Days and at the Waushara County Fair, and hopes to return to play in the bandstand at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in September, closing its schedule with an October concert. Currently members’ ages span seven decades and new members are always welcome.

The band rehearses Thursday, 6:30-8 p.m., Wild Rose High School Band Room. Call Chuck at 920-851-0271 for more information.