Tuesday, July 31 from 6:30-8:30 pm, Neshkoro will be having its next Music and More at the Gazebo. This week’s entertainment will be Urban Hillbillies, performing classic rock, country, and originals for the crowd. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. In case of rain, the location will be at the Neshkoro Area Community Center, which was the old Neshkoro Elementary School.