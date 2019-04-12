Take a break from the holidays and enjoy the Bob and Pop Show

If you need a break from the holiday hustle and bustle, consider sharing a couple hours with fellow music lovers at the Neshkoro Community Center (114 East Park Street in Neshkoro) on Saturday, Dec. 14.

You’re invited to start your evening with an optional potluck supper at 6 p.m., before the “Bob and Pop Show” from 7–9 p.m. Bob Bovee’s repertoire encompasses the traditional cowboy tunes of the old west. He sings, yodels, and performs magic with his guitar, harmonica, banjo, and autoharp. Pop Wagner has his own stellar reputation for tunes and tales, and maybe even a bit of lasso twirling, and a lot of acoustic instrument mastery.

Visit popwagner.com and boveeheil.com to learn more about the performers and to sample their music.

The duo is sponsored by Black Hawk Folk Society. General admission tickets will be sold at the door starting at 6:30 p.m. Black Hawk is a non-profit, offering monthly second Saturday concerts and outreach programs. The Neshkoro Community Center is handicap friendly, with free on-site parking.