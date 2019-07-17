Substyle to perform at Music in the Park, July 25

The Waushara Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Wautoma presents Substyle on Thursday, July 25 at Bird Creek Park, Wautoma.

Substyle is an energetic funk band based out of Wausau. The band plays throughout Wisconsin, providing an unforgettable show specializing in Blues, Soul, and R&B. With Harold Melo on guitar, Matt Reif on keyboard, Cayli Ballenger on vocals, Jordan Miles on bass, and Lucas Fischer on drums, this band has a funky foundation. It’s the multi-talented individuality and uniqueness of its members that really makes Substyle shine. Bring your chairs, but be prepared to dance.

Sponsored by State Farm Insurance-Dopps Agency and the Waushara Argus, the music begins at 6 p.m. sharp. The Chamber will be selling wine and beer and the Coloma Business Association will provide concessions. The rain location is the WWII Memorial Building in Wautoma.