Society of Broken Souls to perform in Neshkoro, Oct. 12

Black Hawk Folk Society invites the community to spend an evening with singers, songwriters, and multi-instrumentalists Dennis James and Lauryn Shapter. These two talented musicians, better know as the Society of Broken Souls, will take the stage at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Neshkoro Community Center, located at 114 E Park Street in downtown Neshkoro.

The duo’s songs bring a truth and a solace, rooted in the time-honored tradition of storytelling, and yielding a uniquely branded American roots music. “We were weary of the growing propensity in our culture to show ever more curated versions of ourselves, where everything is photo-shop perfect and everyone is living the dream,” Shapter explained. That inauthenticity doesn’t really resonate, according to the musicians. Their music shines some light on the broken bits, and still provides some fun and humor while it’s happening. Shapter added, “Music is the only thing that makes any sense and nothing else matters.”

Society of Broken Souls has performed throughout the United States, often traveling in their retrofitted vintage RV. Their most recently released album, Midnight and The Pale, debuted in 2018. It was written, arranged, produced, and engineered by James and Shapter. Visit www.societyofbrokensouls.com to learn more about this songwriting powerhouse and to sample their music.

The evening will begin with a potluck supper at 6 p.m. General admission tickets will be available that evening at the door. Additionally, Black Hawk Folk Society’s annual meeting will be held at 6:45 p.m. Please note this temporary venue change to the Neshkoro Community Center (formerly the Neshkoro Public School). This is a handicap friendly site with plenty of free parking.