Small Potatoes to perform in Neshkoro on Nov. 9

Black Hawk Folk Society presents Small Potatoes on Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Neshkoro Community Center, located at 114 East Park Street in downtown, Neshkoro. The duo, comprised of folk musicians Jacquie Manning and Rich Prezioso, will take the stage at 7 p.m. with general admission tickets being sold at the door starting at 6:30 p.m. Visit http://smallpotatoesmusic.com to sample their music and learn why Dirty Linen Magazine has singled them out for superb musicianship and showmanship, coupled with award-winning songwriting. You’re invited to begin the evening by joining the performers and other music lovers at 6 p.m. for a potluck supper open to all. Black Hawk’s annual meeting will be held at 6:45 p.m. Concert-goers will find plenty of free, on-site parking and the Neshkoro Community Center is handicap friendly.