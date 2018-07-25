Neshkoro Community Chorus presents 14th Annual Summer Concert

The Neshkoro Community Chorus presented its 14th Annual Summer Concert to a large crowd on July 21 at St. James Place. The choir was directed by Wayne Doverspike and Tawnia Mitchell, accompanied by Debbie Staffeldt. Choir members are: Karen Blair, Arlene Bodoh, Gayle Bodoh, Caroline Bolgrihn, Mike Bolgrihn, Joan Both, Margaret Dament, Joyce Des Jardins, Sarie Doverspike, Dan Gatzke, Bob Hanson, Charlotte Hanson, Judith Hechel, Joanne Hesselink, Carol Lee Iverson, Tom Iverson, Gene and Gwen Krueger, Katie Krupinski, Jean Lang, Barb McHugh, Sandy Oemichen, Sue Pilsl, Dennis Reetz, Sandie Reetz, Sue Schroeder, Barbara Sheldon, and Phil Stenz.

