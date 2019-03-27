Home

Music returns to the Coloma Hotel in April

Wed, 03/27/2019 - 08:39 Waushara1

David Rogers will play at the Coloma Hotel on Wednesday, April 3, 7 -9 p.m. Termed, ‘a prominent guitarist,’ by the New York Times and praised by The Washington Post for his ‘astonishingly florid’ improvisations, David Rogers will present an evening of solo guitar music with strong leanings towards jazz, world, folk, and classical music. He will play a program based around Spanish, Flamenco, Up-Tempo Latin, original settings of Leonard Cohen, Rolling Stones’, Neil Young songs, as well as music by the Beatles, J.S. Bach, and original compositions.

