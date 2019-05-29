Music in the Park Concert Series kicks off with The Del Rays

It’s that time of the year again, and kicking off this summer’s Music in the Park series are The Del Rays, a four-piece rock and roll band whose performance last year “rocked the park” with their 50s, 60s and 70s music.

Sponsored by Christianos, Evergreen Campsites & Resort, and Wausau Homes, The Del Rays will perform Thursday night, June 13 at 6 p.m., at Bird Creek Park in Wautoma. If you like dancing, be sure to get out your high-heeled sneakers and practice your boogie-woogie moves, because this band knows their stuff.

Brought to you by the Waushara Area Chamber of Commerce, this is the eighth year that Music in the Park has entertained the area with a wide variety of concerts. Food and non-alcoholic beverages are available from the Coloma Business Association, and the Waushara Chamber will offer beer and wine. Admission is free. In the event of rain, all concerts will be held at the World War II Building in Wautoma.

Visit Facebook for more information, www.facebook.com/waccmusicinthepark.