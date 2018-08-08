McComb/Bruchs PAC announces 2018-19 performance schedule

If you have been to your McComb/Bruchs Performing Arts Center in the past, you know the high quality of entertainment they bring in every single season. In the past, they have presented national and international acts like Larry Gatlin, from The Gatlin Brothers, Marty Stuart, Al Stewart, The Celtic Tenors, Firefall, and The Grass Roots. The 2018-19 season is no different, with national and international acts like, The Bellamy Brothers, Pure Prairie League, The Vogues, and The High Kings performing. Their box office is open 10 am to 2 pm every Monday during the month of August, due to the high demand for tickets and dinner packages. Our season opens up on Saturday, Sept. 15 with the American pop and country group, The Bellamy Brothers, at 7 pm. You won’t want to miss hearing brother David and Howard sing their hits such as “Let Your Love Flow,” “Old Hippie,” “Hey Baby,” “I Need More of You,” and more, along with their incredible stories relating to their 40 plus year career. Seats are going fast for Pure Prairie League on Saturday, Oct. 13 at 7 pm, The Vogues on Saturday, Nov. 10 at 7 pm, “It’s A Wonderful Life” on Saturday, Dec. 1 at 2 pm, Ryan & Ryan on Saturday, Feb. 9 at 7 pm, The High Kings on Friday, Mar. 15 at 7 pm, Four Guyz in Dinner Jackets on Saturday, Apr. 6 at 7 pm, and The Mersey Beatles on Saturday, May 4 at 7 pm. Tickets for all the 2018-2019 shows are on sale. Tickets may be ordered by phone at (920) 787-2189, toll-free at (888) 987-2189, or you can order tickets through their website. Visa, MasterCard, and Discover are accepted. Group and student discounts are available. Check out their website at www.mccombbruchspac.com for more information, “like” them on Facebook by searching “McComb Bruchs Performing Arts Center,” and follow them on Instagram by searching “@mccombbruchspac.”