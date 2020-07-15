Dem Horny Funkers to Perform at Music in the Park

Join the Waushara Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Wautoma for an energetic concert in Bird Creek Park, Wautoma, on Thursday, July 23rd. Dem Horny Funkers, sponsored by Coldwell Banker, TREG, The Midstate Snow Drifters, and State Farm Insurance- Joey Dopp Agent, will play from 6-8:30 p.m.

Dem Horny Funkers are a 9-piece band with a 4-piece horn section that plays anything from modern pop rock to classic funk. They are a high energy group that likes to have fun and play music for all ages, so don’t plan on staying put in your chair for long.

Bring a friend and a lawn chair and help us welcome back this awesome band.Food and beverages will be available from the Little Sprouts Discovery Center and beer and wine will be sold by the WACC.

Admission is free and we ask that you maintain social distancing. There will be two parking spots reserved for our guests who wish to listen from their vehicles.

In the event of inclement weather, the committee will make the decision by 3 p.m. to cancel the show as there is no rain location this year. www.facebook.com/waccmusicinthepark