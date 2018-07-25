Clauson Family Music Show to perform at Concert in the Park

The Coloma Area His-torical Society is sponsoring its 2nd Concert in the Park in Coloma featuring the Clauson Family Music Show on Wednesday, Aug. 1 with a rain date of Aug. 2. The show will be from 6-8 pm with food service beginning at 5 pm. The Clauson Family is a strong supporter of the historical society. Please bring a lawn chair, since the concert will be outside on the grass rather than under the pavilion. The historical society museum (Spalding Store & Carriage House) will be open from 5-6 pm for visitors, and it is located just across the parking lot. This is a “pass the hat” concert, so donations for the band will be collected during the concert as well as two 50/50 raffles. This is a major fundraiser for the historical society and is always a popular event in the area.