Blackhawk presents Bill and Kate Isles

The Black Hawk Folk Society announces an evening of music by Bill and Kate Isles, Saturday, Nov. 10 at Mountain View Community Center, N3137 21st Lane, at the intersection of 21st Lane and Highway 152, near Mt. Morris and Wautoma. Concert time is 7 p.m.

Bill and Kate, who hail from Duluth, MN, are regulars on Black Hawk’s line-up and never disappoint the audience. The acoustic singer-songwriter duo tours throughout the United States, and is known and loved for their catchy melodies and memorable lyrics, all enhanced by a deep-seated love for its audience—whether at an intimate house concert or a large festival—and each other. Humor and insights about the human condition complete the package.

The Isles have released seven music CD’s, as well as some solo recordings. For more information about them or to hear music samples, visit www.billandkateisles.com.

All are welcome to begin the evening with a potluck supper at 6 p.m. General admission tickets for the concert will be available at the door. On-site parking is available and free. Mountain View Community Center is handicap accessible.

Black Hawk Folk Society is a non-profit, volunteer-driven organization whose mission is to bring quality music to central Wisconsin. Black Hawk Folk Society appreciates these sponsors who make the concerts and other events, including educational outreach programs, possible: Janet Scalpone, The Dick Hansen Family, Paul and Betty Hagan, Conners/Barrett & Company LLC, Mt. Morris Mill Coffee shop, and the Frey Family Foundation.

For more information about this Second Saturday concert, to learn how to become a sponsor, or to learn how you can support Black Hawk in other ways, please visit www.blackhawkfolk.org, or visit Black Hawk’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BlackHawkFolk.