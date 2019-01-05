Black Hawk Folk Society welcomes Rupert Wates in concert on May 11

Black Hawk Folk Society presents Rupert Wates Saturday, May 11 at 7 p.m. Wates was born in London, but moved to the United States in 2006. He now calls New York City and Colorado home. He has been a fulltime song writer and performer for nearly 30 years, with concerts large and small throughout the US, Canada, and Europe. Wates’ music is an eclectic mix of acoustic, melodic art/folk, flavored with a bit of jazz, vaudeville, and cabaret. He lays claim to 40 plus songwriting and performing awards, has released nine solo cd’s, and his songs have been covered by many other artists. Visit rupertwatesmusic.com for more information or to sample his sound.

The family friendly concert will be preceded with a 6 p.m. potluck supper open to all. General admission tickets will be sold at the door starting at 6:45 p.m. Parking is available on-site and free; the facility is handicap friendly. Mountain View Community Center is located at N3137 21st Lane, at the intersection of 21st Lane and Highway 152, near Mt. Morris and Wautoma. Black Hawk Folk Society is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization and entirely volunteer driven.