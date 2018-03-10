Black Hawk Folk Society presents Lyal Strickland in concert Oct. 13

Black Hawk invites you to share an evening of music with folksinger-songwriter, Lyal Strickland. Strickland will perform at the Mountain View Community Center, Saturday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m. Mountain View is located at N3137 21st Lane, near Wautoma, just south of Mt. Morris.

Strickland is a seventh generation citizen of Buffalo, MO, located in the Ozarks. His music reflects that heritage, but is simultaneously lit by today’s realities. He is also a farmer who skillfully negotiates the responsibilities of owning a working farm and being a professional touring musician. Expect lyrics “about too much rain and not enough…economic upturns and downturns, the intricacies of small town rural culture.” To learn more and to sample Strickland’s talent, visit lyalstrickland.com

Mountain View Com-munity Center is handicap friendly, with free and on-site parking. All are invited to begin the evening with a 6 p.m. potluck supper. Additionally, Black Hawk’s annual meeting will be held that evening at 6:45 p.m. It is open to the public. Tickets will be sold at the door.

Black Hawk appreciates the sponsors whose generosity made this Second Saturday monthly concert series possible, along with other events, including educational outreach programs: Anet Scalpone; the Dick Hansen Family; Betty Trowbridge-Hagan & Paul Hagan; Conners/Barrett & Company LLC; Mt. Morris Mill Coffee Shop; and the Frey Family Foundation.

For more information about this concert, to learn how to become a sponsor or how you can support Black Hawk in other ways, please visit blackhawkfolk.org, call 920-293-4455, or follow Black Hawk on Facebook.