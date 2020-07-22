Black Hawk Folk Society continues virtual concerts

Black Hawk Folk Society will continue its every other Saturday virtual concert series. This Saturday, July 25, you are invited to enjoy music by the talented Ruth and Max Bloomquist.

They met in the early 70’s and it may have been love at first sight or sound. Regardless, the duo is proof positive that together is better. Bluegrass and folk are their forte, though they can proudly attest to some award-winning Gospel music, as well.

The concert begins streaming at 7 p.m. Visit Black Hawk Folk Society’s Facebook page for the link to this and other great music events. You can also sample and learn more about Ruth and Max by checking their social media sites

Black Hawk Folk Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting folk music in Wisconsin’s heartland. Additional per-formers the society has scheduled include Katie Dahl, Dan Weber, Michael and Joshua Ammons, and others.

Please watch for updates in this paper, or on their website or Facebook page.