Home
Marv Nielson, John Lindberg, Janet Liska, and Delos Lutten to perform Wednesday, Oct. 3 at Senior Center in Wautoma.

Wautoma Senior Center presents Marv Nielsen & Friends

Wed, 09/26/2018 - 09:50 Waushara1

On Wednesday, Oct. 3 from 10:30-11:45 a.m., the Wautoma Senior Center will be welcoming Marv Nielsen & Friends to perform with a Pass-The-Hat Concert with “Songs of the Cowboys.” Those to perform at Marv Nielsen, Janet Liska, John Lindberg, and Delos Lutten.

 

There will be an optional noon luncheon of a cabbage roll, baked potato or biscuit/sausage gravy, and scrambled eggs available for a small donation.

 

Call 920-787-2055 by Tuesday, Oct. 2 to make a reservation.

Advertise With Us

Surf New Media