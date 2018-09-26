Wautoma Senior Center presents Marv Nielsen & Friends

On Wednesday, Oct. 3 from 10:30-11:45 a.m., the Wautoma Senior Center will be welcoming Marv Nielsen & Friends to perform with a Pass-The-Hat Concert with “Songs of the Cowboys.” Those to perform at Marv Nielsen, Janet Liska, John Lindberg, and Delos Lutten.

There will be an optional noon luncheon of a cabbage roll, baked potato or biscuit/sausage gravy, and scrambled eggs available for a small donation.

Call 920-787-2055 by Tuesday, Oct. 2 to make a reservation.