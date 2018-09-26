Youth Explorers Program offered by Almond Library

The Almond Branch Library of the Portage County Public Library invites the public to attend their new Library Explorers program. These programs provide young children with the opportunity to play, learn and explore through sensory experiences and hands-on crafts. Designed for babies through preschoolers, children of all ages are welcome to attend these free programs with a favorite adult.

At the Almond Library, Library Explorers will be held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at 10:30 a.m., with the next program on Oct. 9.

No registration is required. For more information on this program, call the Plover Branch Library at 715-341-4007. The Portage County Public Library has branches in Stevens Point, Plover, Rosholt, and Almond. For a complete calendar of events, visit www.pocolibrary.org.