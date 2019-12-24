Wautoma Public Library sponsors help to increase programming in 2020

The Wautoma Public Li-brary would announce the following local businesses: Ace Hardware, StoneRidge Piggly Wiggly, The County Cupboard, Evergreen Thrift Store, The Businesses of Park Place, Dogger’s Bar & Lanes, Kwik Trip, and Cottage Motors for becoming program sponsors during 2020.

As a way to meet the needs of the community, the library has increased their programming efforts for the upcoming year. Patrons that attend these programs do not pay anything out of pocket. To help defray the cost of these programs, businesses were asked to make a donation to sponsor a month of programming.

Some library programming focuses on teaching life skills, some of the activities planned are aimed at increasing literacy skills, and other programs are simply fun. Some upcoming programs in 2020 include Weekly Trivia, Story Time, Baby Time, Bingo, a Pajama Party, Winnie the Pooh Day, a Birthday Party for Dr. Seuss, a Willy Wonka Festival, Clowning Around, Making Sawdust, and Kid’s Chef School, not to mention our Imagine Your Story Summer Reading Program complete with dragons, mermaids, unicorns and all things mythical.

Library staff are busy planning the programs and are excited about partnering with area businesses. Ace Hardware and The Cupboard have graciously agreed to sponsor two months of programming but there are still a couple months available to become a library sponsor.

In addition, the library is always looking for program ideas and presenters. If you have questions, need more information, or are interested in purchasing items from our Amazon Wish List, please call the Library Director, Hannah Klusmeyer or Children’s Librarian, Cathy Duesterhoeft at (920) 787-2988.