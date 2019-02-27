Wautoma Public Library offers gaming and other useful gadgets

The Wautoma Public Library is now offering gaming to our patrons. Equipped with a PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, the Library is hoping to make visits to the library more frequent and desirable for people in the community and to expose patrons to various services beyond books. Patrons nine years and older may use the systems in the Library Meeting Room. Children under age nine must play under the supervision of a parent or guardian. To use the systems, a library card in good standing is necessary.

The Library also has tablets available for checkout including a Kid’s Kindle, a Kindle Paper White, two iPad minis, and a Nexus. These items are great for going on trips because you are able to play games, watch movies, and read books without having to pack your suitcase full of entertainment. Now, you will have more room for all your outfits.

If you are just planning on staying in and curling up in bed or on the couch, the Library also has a Roku 4, which can be checked out for two weeks. The Roku can be hooked up to your TV with an HDMI cable and has access to all of our digital movies. Over 150 movies with new titles are added all the time. The Roku also has free channels such as CWSeed and Freeform, which allow you to watch TV shows. Internet is required for this device.

The Wautoma Public Library is not all books and electronics, though. Coming soon is the Seed Library. Pick up tomato, onion, and cilantro seeds to make your own salsa. If you love bees and what they do for the environment, the Library will have a Bee Feed Flower mix. You can browse the selection and start your own garden. It will feel amazing to eat the food that you grew or to make a bouquet from the flowers that you planted.