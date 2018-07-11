Wautoma Public Library to host a variety of Holiday events

Get ready for the up-coming holidays with some new recipes to try. Join the Wautoma Public Library on Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 5:30 p.m. for a Holiday Brunch cooking class presented by Linda Welty. Linda, a former home economics teacher, will share her tips and tricks to make your holiday entertaining a little easier. The class is free, but donations are appreciated. Space is limited, so call the Library at (920) 787-2988 to reserve your spot.

November is also Food-For-Fines month at the Library. Bring in unexpired, nonperishable food for the Food Pantry and we will give you $2 off your fine for each item.

The Library will once again participate in the Cookie Walk on Saturday, Nov. 24. They will also host Reindeer Games—crafts and games for the kids that morning, so stop in.

The Wednesday afternoon book club is looking for new members. The group meets at the Library each second Wednesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. The book for December is the 2009 Pulitzer Prize winner, Olive Kitteridge by Elizabeth Strout. If interested in joining the group, contact the Wautoma Library for more information.