Wautoma Public Library announces three upcoming events

The Wautoma Public Library is excited to announce three different upcoming events taking place at their library. First, on July 26 at 1 pm, Janice Wedde of Just for Kicks Dance will teach a free dance class suitable for children 4 and up. Monday, July 30 at 3 pm, the Blazing Stars 4H group will do a free performance of the Great Kapok Tree in preparation for the State Fair. By attending, you are supporting the 4H Club, you will learn some facts about the rain forest, and you can create a rain forest craft to take home. On Saturday, Aug. 11 from 9 am-3 pm, check out the fun during Augustfest in the Wautoma Library parking lot. The Friends of the Library will be having a book and bake sale. Come check out the books to fill your shelves or bring your old books to make room for a new collection.