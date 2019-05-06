Waushara County Libraries offer wide selection of house help books

Summer Reading

Programs offered at

Waushara County Libraries

The 2019 Library Summer Reading Theme is A Universe of Stories. All eight Waushara County Libraries are planning fun events for children of all ages to participate in.

Just like exercising keeps muscles in shape, reading keeps the brain in shape. If you don’t exercise, you lose muscle, and if you don’t read, you will lose literacy skills. Instead of kids having the Summer Slide of losing what they learned during the school year, the Waushara County Public Libraries aim to offer a variety of activities and knowledge to keep increasing learning throughout the summer.

Here is an overview of each summer program being offered in Waushara County for Summer 2019:

Coloma Public Library’s Reading Challenge runs Thursday, June 6 to Tuesday, July 30 with programs on Thursdays at 1 p.m. from June 13 to Aug. 1, except not on July 4.

Hancock Public Library’s Summer Reading Program runs Monday, June 10 through Wednesday, Aug. 21, with planned activities each Thursday at 2 p.m. as well as a reading challenge. The American Legion Auxiliary will be hosting a free lunch on Wednesday, June 19, Sunday, July 14, and Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Leon Saxeville Library in Pine River’s Summer Program runs Wednesday, June 12 through Wednesday, July 31 with programs each Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. and prizes for completing Weekly Reading.

Plainfield Public Library will offer a Reading Challenge from Saturday, June 1 until Saturday, Aug. 3 with events on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. on July 9, July 16, and July 23 at the Library and on Wednesdays July 10, July 17 and July 24 at 10 a.m. at the Tri-County School Lecture Hall, and Wednesday, July 31 10 a.m. will be at the Plainfield Library.

Poy Sippi Public Library’s Summer Reading Program Events are Mondays at 10:30 a.m. from Monday, June 17 through Monday, July 22.

Redgranite Public Library invites you to join their Space Crew for Wednesday events at 1:30 a.m., June 19-July 31 (no event July 3), with photos and logbooks included.

Wautoma Public Library’s Summer Program is Thursdays June 6, and June 13 at 4 p.m., June 27 at 4:15 p.m., and Friday, June 21 at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.; Tuesdays July 11, July 18, and July 25 at 4 p.m..

The Patterson Public Library in Wild Rose has STEAM Events Tuesdays at 3:00 June 18 thru July 30, 2019 along with Programs Thursdays June 13, June 20, June 27, July 11, and July 18 at 2:00 with a Picnic on August 1 at Noon!

Contact your local library for more details, locations, and how-to sign-up.