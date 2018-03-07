UW-Extension assists Waushara County Libraries

The Waushara County Libraries have valuable resources available with the UW-Extension services in Waushara County through the expertise of the Family Living Educator, Mary Ann Schilling and 4-H Program Advisor, Heidi Hensel-Buntrock. Family Living Educator, Mary Ann Schilling: All families need support and resources to develop skills at crucial points in their lives. The Waushara County UW-Extension Family Living Educator, Mary Ann Schilling, provides a variety of evidence-informed educational programs to meet these needs. Schilling helps to create an environment where families have the information, skills, and assets they need to improve their quality of life and contribute to their community. The unique and effective programs that she teaches are developed using university research. The goal is to support the healthy functioning of families and increase knowledge about financial skills, healthy choices, and aging, to name a few.

