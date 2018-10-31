Storytime attendance increases at Patterson

The Patterson Memorial Library Board met Oct. 22 to hear reports on various subjects.

Circulation may not be where it used to be or should be, but there’s plenty of patronage. Storytime attendance has picked up, and Library Director Kent Barnard keeps reading to the Kindergarteners and first graders at the Wild Rose Elementary School.

The Knit Wits group gained two new members and meet at the library.

The Card Creators had nine attendees and 25 checkouts.

The Anime Your Way program on Oct. 11 had 10 kids and six adults that attended, while the Oct. 20 Visiting the Beyond program drew three kids and 18 adults.

Jerry Apps will return to the library/community center on Tuesday, Nov. 13 to release another book or two, at 6 p.m. There will be the usual book talk, book signing, and cookies and cider during the evening.

The annual Christmas Treasure Sale will take place on Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. until Noon.

Projects being brought up included a quote being acquired for the soffit on the west side of the library because of winter ice dam damage. WiFi thermostats are being looked at to be placed in the library and community center. Another project may involve the idea of the Friends of Roberts Park putting up a gazebo in the park. Some UW-LaCrosse graduate students are interested in helping out with the gazebo project.

The next regular board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 26.