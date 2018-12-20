Santa reads to kids at Poy Sippi Library

On Dec. 17, Santa made a surprise stop at the Poy Sippi Library and read the story “A Magical Winter” by Carl R. Sams II and Jean Stoick. The children were so wonderfully surprised and couldn’t wait to talk to Santa. Special gifts and candy canes were distributed by Deb Sattler. Story hour, led by Deb Sattler, is held every Monday at 10:30 a.m. the Poy Sippi Library. For more information, please contact the Poy Sippi Library at 920-987-5737 or online at www.poysippilibrary.org. Picture are Dale and Andrew Bruss, Sadie and Gabriel Auck, Henry Sachse, Stephen Rohn, Santa Claus, Matthew Bruss, Josslyn Sayler, Mia Jewell, and Stevie Rohn. Not pictured: Chloe Auck and Waylon Sayler.