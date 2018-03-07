Redgranite Public Library offers Libraries Rocks reading program

The Redgranite Library is offering a variety of activities and reading incentives to keep children reading during the summer months. Registration for the “Libraries Rock” Summer Reading Program began on June 27. Learning centers designed to tap children’s creativity and increase their knowledge of coding were provided at the event. Technology materials in the centers were provided through a $1,500 grant from the Community Foundation of Central Wisconsin, while the arts and crafts supplies were purchased with a $250 grant from the Healthy Communities Healthy Youth Waushara County Prevention Council. Children are encouraged to stop by the library to pick up their 20-minute per day reading record which will be entered into weekly drawings for $5 cash prizes. Activities will be held weekly at 1:30 pm on the following Wednesdays: July 11 (Concrete Stepping Stone Creation), July 18 (Garden Rock Painting), July 25 (Music and Movement), and August 1 (Celebration event).