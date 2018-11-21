Redgranite Library welcomes new director

Redgranite Library is proud to introduce its new library director, Deb Sadowski. Deb has worked in the Winnefox Library System in Coloma for the last 11 years. She also has worked as a correspondent for the Argus for the last 20 years. In May of 2018, Deb received her degree in Library and Information Technology from Minneapolis College in Minnesota. Deb has lived in Wisconsin for the last 21 years. She has been married to her husband, Ralph, for 32 years. They have three adult children, two daughters-in-law, and three grandchildren. Deb is replacing Jean Nelson who recently retired from the director position. “It going to be hard shoes to fill,” said Deb Sadowski. “[Jean Nelson] was a well-loved director who did a lot for the library and the community.” The Redgranite Friends of the Library invites you to meet the new director during the Lights for Snipe Hometown Holiday Christmas event on Saturday, Dec. 8. The event will be a day filled with fun activities including a cookie walk which the library will be participating in. The day of fun will be capped off with a tree lighting ceremony. The Library will be open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. In addition to cookies, the Redgranite Friends of the Library be hosting a book sale.