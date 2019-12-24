Read to the Library Dog Program returns to Almond Library

Readers of all levels are invited to improve their skills by reading to a four-legged friend. Almond Library will host this program, in which children sign up for a 15-minute time slot to read aloud to a nonjudgmental canine.

Milo, a Cavalier King Charles puppy, will be at the Almond Library Wednesday, Jan. 8 from 2-6 p.m. Reserve your time by calling the library.

For more information on this program, call the Almond Branch Library at 715-366-2151. The Portage County Public Library has branches in Stevens Point, Plover, Rosholt, and Almond. For a complete calendar of events, visit www.pocolibrary.org.