Poy Sippi Public Library chosen to receive grant

Fifteen public libraries that serve small U.S. communities have been selected to participate in the “Small Libraries Create Smart Spaces” project led by OCLC in partnership with the Association for Rural and Small Libraries.

This will be the second cohort to participate, due to an award from the Institution of Museum and Library Services to expand the 2016 National Leadership Grant project. The project team received 120 applications from 38 states. The selected libraries represent 15 states and serve communities ranging in size from 900 to 15,500 people. The Poy Sippi Public Library was one of the recipients.

As with the original cohort, participating staff from each library will be guided through the 15-month project designed by OCLC’s WebJunction, in which they will work with their community members to reimagine and reconfigure library space to encourage socially engaging and active learning at the library.