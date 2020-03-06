Poy Sippi Library will reopen their doors

The Poy Sippi Library is excited to announce that they will be opening the doors on Monday, June 8 and resuming regular library hours of Monday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday & Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be some limitations. The children’s area is closed and the coffee and puzzle stations are not available. The public computers are available for use, but your time on the computer will be limited. Following recommended safety guidelines, only 10 people, including staff, will be allowed in the library at one time.

The library will be practicing social distancing and encourages you to wear a mask when in the library. Disposable masks will be provided.

There will be no loitering in the library and children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult or guardian. If you have cold, allergy or flu-like symptoms (runny nose, coughing, sneezing or fever of 100.4’ or higher,) you will not be allowed in the library. You may reserve items through the library catalog or call the library and staff will retrieve these items for you and bring them out to your car.

A complete list of the Approved Safety Guidelines is available on their website www.poysippilibrary.org or call the library at 920-987-5737 and a copy will be mailed to you.

Watch their website for the upcoming announcement of our virtual summer reading program through Beanstack.