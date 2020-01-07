Poy Sippi Library summer hours

The Poy Sippi Library has started their summer hours on June 29.

The library will be open on Mondays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, by appointment.

To schedule an appointment for the use of their computers for essential business, such as job applications and unemployment filing, please call the library no later than 4 p.m. on Friday.

The Director will arrange a time to meet you at the library. Appointments are available anytime between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Saturday. Same-day appointments are not available.