Poy Sippi Library to offer STEAM Power Programs

Looking for something to do after school? The Poy Sippi Library invites you to attend the STEAM Power Programs: Explore the World Through Creative Project led by Heidi Hensel-Buntrock, UW-Extension 4-H Advisor.

On Wednesday, Oct. 10, there is From Playdough to Plato, where everyone will create structures using toothpicks and Playdough. The Power of Wind and Paper Pinwheels event on Wednesday, Oct. 17 will teach attendees to create a pinwheel and learn how wind energy works.

On Wednesday, Oct. 24, everyone will create a seed ball and completing an art project with seeds, beans, and legumes. Finally, on Oct. 31, there will be Jelly Making 101, which includes how to make jelly from start to finish and taste jelly with crackers.

All programs are from 4:45 to 5:30 p.m. Registration is preferred, but you can attend if not registered. For more information, come to the Poy Sippi Library at W2251 Commercial Street or call 920-987-5737. There is not cost for this program.