Poy Sippi Library holds Mother’s Day Story Hour

The Poy Sippi Library held a special Mother’s Day story hour on May 7, where the children heard stories about Mothers of all types. They decorated pots and planted a flower as a special gift for their Mothers and Grandmothers. The last story hour for this spring will be Monday, May 14 at 10:30 am. Mrs. Deb will feature stories and songs about baby farm animals. The Poy Sippi Library is located at W2251 Commercial Street, Poy Sippi. For more information about the activities of the library, feel free to call our Director, Jeanne Williamson, at 920-987-5737 or visit our website at www.poysippilibrary.org. Pictured is Mia Jewell.