Poy Sippi Library to hold Spooktacular Fall Festival

The Poy Sippi Library invites the community to attend the Spooktacular Fall Festival on Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Children of all ages are invited.

At this event you will be able to paint a pumpkin, take part in a craft, or challenge yourself to one of the many games available. If you come in a costume, you will receive a prize.

Thrivent Financial is sponsoring the event. Regis-tration is desired, but not required. Call the Poy Sippi library at 920-987-5737. The library is located at W2251 Commercial Street in Poy Sippi.