Patterson Library encourages patrons to utilize library resources

The Patterson Memorial Library Board heard various reports when it met Dec. 17 in Wild Rose.

Circulation has been down again, and everyone is being encouraged to visit the library to find something they might enjoy. In the meantime, the library has been lending more than it has been borrowing. The series tend to go well, especially when animals are involved, and the DVD numbers are up.

The number of Children attending Storytime varies from week to week. It was thought that there would be more attending just before Christmas, because they’d received little gifts.

The WIFI thermostats had been installed in the library and the community center.

A report on the matinee showing of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation at the meal site on Dec. 12 brought the news that only five people stayed after eating because of the snow. The next scheduled matinee will be Wednesday, Jan. 23, with the showing of “Summer Rental” at 1 p.m.

Supplies had been bought for various programs, with Bath Bomb Making taking place Thursday, Jan. 24.

The alarm service was updated with the County Sheriff’s Department.

Nina Skweres was named the new social media specialist for the library.

An annual donation from the Town of Rose was received.

The Board held a discussion on how to give the library staff more for all that they do.

Everett Eckstein reported on the two representatives attending the annual Wisconsin Sport Show to promote Waushara County were allocated funds to offset expenses for attending.

The next regular Board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, January 28.