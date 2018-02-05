Patterson Library addresses circulation

The Patterson Memorial Library Board met April 23 in Wild Rose and it was reported circulation was down again for the month of March. Library Director Kent Barnard stated that all the libraries are experiencing the same thing. It doesn’t mean that no one’s using the libraries, quite the contrary. It just means that not as much is being checked out Storytime attendance has been up. Barnard reported on the various meetings or conferences he attended, and tmentioned what’s coming up. Mention was made to the release of Jerry Apps’ new book, “Once a Professor,” on April 25, with snacks to be served before the book talk and book signing. The annual Mother’s Day Weekend Plant, Book and Bake Sale will be held May 12 from 9 a.m. to noon. The library will be holding the after school program from May 14 through the end of the school year, with the first graders going through the library June 1 to receive their library cards. A public wedding reception will be held Sunday, May 20 for Kent and Erin Barnard at the community center from 3-5 p.m. No gifts are required or requested, but attendees may give donations for the food pantry. The next board meeting will be held on Monday, May 21 at 7 p.m.