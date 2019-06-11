McKenna Malin reads 900 books

As part of the 1,000 Books before Kindergarten program, McKenna Malin, 3, received her prizes at the Redgranite Library for reaching her next goal of 900 books. McKayla and her mother Tiffany have steadily been reading books and turning in sheets for every 100 read. The child then receives a prize as incentive to read even more. The program is free, and kids are encouraged to enter the program before they begin Kindergarten. Simply sign up at the Redgranite Library and receive your packet.