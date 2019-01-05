May events to be held at the Wautoma Public Library

There are many events happening at the Wautoma Public Library in the month of May. The following are a list of the events:

Saturday, May 4 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., fly in from all corners of the galaxy to celebrate Star Wars day. The library will have treats, storm trooper bowling, trivia, puzzles, and light saber building. This event is free for everyone, and no signup required.

Mondays, May 6, 13, and 20 from 4:30-5:15 p.m. come explore the world through creative projects with Heidi Buntrock from the UW- Extension. Learn about spaceships and the solar system, build a model rocket, make planets, and create moon playdough, rocks, and sand.

Wednesday, May 15 at 4 p.m., Sara Seidling from Community Ground Works will share information and tips for Gardening with Kids. Activities and healthy snacks are included in learning how to involve kids in gardening and getting them to eat healthier.

Bring the whole family to the library for free movie showings and popcorn. Thursday, May 16 at 3:30 p.m., find out if Emmet, Lucy, and Batman will be able to restore harmony to Bricksburg in LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part. On Thursday, May 30 at 3:30 p.m., join Hiccup and Toothless in their journey to save everything they cherish in How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.