Life Learning classes now offered at Wautoma Library

Are you tired of merely surviving? Are you ready to make the most of your life? Learn how to live your best life by attending the Wautoma Public Library’s free monthly Life Learning 2.0 classes.

Each month a local guest speaker will share techniques and ideas for self-care, relaxation, and healthy living. The series was kicked off in January with Anna Boron of Phoenix Natural Health and Wellness Center in Wautoma. Anna shared the Foundations of Health and demonstrated the wonders of bio-scanning. Everyone left with a multitude of ideas on how to begin healthy living.

The Life Learning 2.0 series will continue Thursday, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m., with Amanda Mitchell, owner of Soothing Palms Massage. Amanda will present on Stress Management and Self Care. Discussion will include the effects of chronic stress on the body; ways to cope using aromatherapy, massage, and stretching; and self-care tips.

Amanda has been a massage therapist for over 10 years and opened her business in Wautoma in 2013. Amanda specializes in pain management and stress relief. She is a certified cupping therapist and Ashiatsu Oriental Bar Therapist.

Our March 26 presenter will be Dr.TJ Rinaldi, followed by Cathy Favelle of CoreQuest Yoga on April 24, and Sandy Plautz of Wellness Works on May 21.

Reserve your spot for healthy living by calling (920) 787-2988.