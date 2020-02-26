Leon Saxeville Library uses grants to update comtputers and resources

The Leon Saxeville Library in Pine River appreciates the Hartford Waushara County Mission Fund of the Community Foundation of Central Wisconsin for their Technology Grant to upgrade our computers.

The Grant bought the Library four brand new computers and upgraded two more so that the public has use of four computers, all with Windows 10. Staff computers were also replaced and secured. Although more people are using their phones or tablets at home, there is still a need for computers with internet access and printing capabilities.

The Community Found-ation of Central Wisconsin in their generosity also covered the cost of a new printer, so if you need to print something off, the Library can help you out. Soon the Census will be starting, and people are able to complete the form online. When you get notified stop in, and with a library card you can log in and complete your Census info online.