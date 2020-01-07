Leon Saxeville Library experiences a new normal

The Leon Saxeville Library in Pine River has been reopened now for over five weeks and feel that they are all getting used to the “new normal”.

Staff and patrons alike all wear masks while inside the building. Computer use is by appointment only, to allow for social distancing. There is a limit of ten people at a time in the Library, but seeing patrons are not lingering inside the library, they browse the books and movies (kids are accompanied by their adult), check-out and there has not been a wait since they have started the limit.

The library in Pine River is open six days a week, and these summer evenings are beautiful to stop in after dinner, as the Library is open until 7 p.m. Monday thru Friday.

The Leon Saxeville Library does not have group classes at this time, so patrons are comfortable to come in anytime Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kids are sure learning differently now and if kids can read they can learn anything. All kids under the age of 16 must have an adult with them and wear a mask to enter the library, but then they can look over the many picture books, chapter books and even animal and science books, to take home and read either on a parents lap or on their own.

If you know you want to read a certain book you can request one from the online catalog with your library card at www.pineriverlibrary.org and they will have them waiting for you.

Library items are quarantined and hand sanitizer is available so even though there is risk when you enter a public place, their staff and library users are taking precautions.

They invite you to make the library a destination during your fun summer schedule. The Summer Reading Challenge is for kids ages four to twelve. Daily reading can earn you brag tags and even entries into larger prize kits if you complete weekly reading goals.

Be sure and include reading this summer for both kids and adults alike. For more information please call 920-987-5110, or check their website pineriverlibrary.org.